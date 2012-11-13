FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TF1 sees flat 2012 revenue as ad sales decline
November 13, 2012 / 5:11 PM / in 5 years

TF1 sees flat 2012 revenue as ad sales decline

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, Nov 13 (Reuters) - French broadcaster TF1 reiterated that revenue would be flat this year as challenging economic conditions and intense competition led to a 7.1 percent drop in nine-month ad sales.

The decline in advertising revenue at the group’s main TF1 channel accelerated to 10.2 percent in the third quarter from 5.9 percent in the first half, according to figures published on Tuesday.

The group posted overall third-quarter sales of 551.7 million euros ($701.3 million), down 1.7 percent. Current operating profit rose to 20.3 million from 9 million a year-earlier. ($1 = 0.7867 euros) (Reporting by James Regan; Editing by Christian Plumb)

