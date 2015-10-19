MOVES-TFG says Stephen Prince joins as co-head of TFG Asset Management

Oct 19 (Reuters) - Investment firm Tetragon Financial Group Ltd said Stephen Prince joined as co-head of TFG Asset Management - the company’s alternative asset management business.

Prince, who will be based in New York, will also take on the role of the North America head for Tetragon Financial Management - TFG’s investment manager.

Prince comes from Silver Creek Capital Management LLC - a $7 billion alternative investment firm - where he most recently served as deputy chief investment officer. (Reporting by Natalie Grover)