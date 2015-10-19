FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
MOVES-TFG says Stephen Prince joins as co-head of TFG Asset Management
Sections
Featured
Trump may have to settle on North Korea
World
Trump may have to settle on North Korea
Cities vie for Amazon's $5 billion second headquarters
Business
Cities vie for Amazon's $5 billion second headquarters
Trump embraces Democrats again on debt ceiling, immigration
Politics
Trump embraces Democrats again on debt ceiling, immigration
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
October 19, 2015 / 6:15 PM / 2 years ago

MOVES-TFG says Stephen Prince joins as co-head of TFG Asset Management

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 19 (Reuters) - Investment firm Tetragon Financial Group Ltd said Stephen Prince joined as co-head of TFG Asset Management - the company’s alternative asset management business.

Prince, who will be based in New York, will also take on the role of the North America head for Tetragon Financial Management - TFG’s investment manager.

Prince comes from Silver Creek Capital Management LLC - a $7 billion alternative investment firm - where he most recently served as deputy chief investment officer. (Reporting by Natalie Grover)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.