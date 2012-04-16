FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Russia TGK-1 to pay 187.9 mln roubles in 2011 divs
April 16, 2012 / 1:50 PM / in 5 years

Russia TGK-1 to pay 187.9 mln roubles in 2011 divs

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, April 16 (Reuters) - Russian utility TGK-1 said on Monday its board of directors has recommended a 2011 dividend payout of 187.9 million roubles ($6.35 million), or 5 percent of its net profit under Russian Accounting Standards.

The payout is equal to 0.000048741 roubles per share.

Under the company’s payout policy, TGK-1 pays between 5 and 35 percent of net profit in dividends.

It had paid 180.3 million roubles, or 0.000046791 roubles per share, from 2010 net profit.

The company supplies power to Russia’s second largest city of St Petersburg and is controlled by gas monopoly Gazprom . ($1 = 29.5792 Russian roubles) (Reporting by Anastasia Lyrchikova, Writing by Alfred Kueppers; Editing by Maria Kiselyova)

