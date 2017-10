MOSCOW, Aug 28 (Reuters) - Russian utility TGK-1 said on Tuesday its first-half net profit fell to 3.18 billion roubles ($99.83 million) from 5.83 billion roubles in the first six months of 2011.

The company supplies power to St. Petersburg and is controlled by gas monopoly Gazprom. ($1 = 31.8535 Russian roubles) (Reporting by Nastya Lyrchikova; Writing by Andrey Ostroukh)