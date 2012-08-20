FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BREIF-TGS plans offshore 3D survey in Australia
#Basic Materials
August 20, 2012 / 5:56 AM / in 5 years

BREIF-TGS plans offshore 3D survey in Australia

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

OSLO, Aug 20 (Reuters) - TGS

* Announces a 3D multi-client seismic survey covering 2,500 square kilometres of the Exmouth Plateau in the Northern Carnarvon Basin, offshore NW Australia.

* This survey is located over acreage with 50% relinquishment due in February 2013 and is adjacent to the previously announced NW Australia survey (Mary Rose) in October 2011.

* Upon completion, the TGS portfolio of 3D multi-client coverage in this highly prospective area offshore Australia will exceed 17,000 square kilometres

* Data acquisition is expected to begin in September 2012 with completion in Q4 2012.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
