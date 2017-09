OSLO, Nov 13 (Reuters) - Oslo-listed seismic explorers TGS and Dolphin Geophysical will survey a 5,000 square kilometre area offshore Brazil to image pre-salt plays in the Campos Basin, the firms said on Wednesday.

TGS will process the data, which will be available to clients in the fourth quarter of 2014, the firm said. (Reporting by Balazs Koranyi)