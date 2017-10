OSLO, Sept 24 (Reuters) - TGS

* Signed an agreement with Colombia’s Agencia de Hidrocarburos (ANH) to acquire a new 10,000 km proprietary 2D survey offshore Colombia.

* Approximately 6,400 km of data will be acquired in the Caribbean and 3,600 km in the Pacific.

* The seismic data will be acquired in early Q4 2012.