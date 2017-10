OSLO, Dec 17 (Reuters) - TGS

* Signed a Letter of Intent with Dolphin Geophysical AS to charter the 16 streamer new build vessel, M/V Sanco Swift, for 3D multi-client projects in Europe during the 2013 summer season.

* The charter will begin in July and last for approximately three months.

* The details of the individual projects to be completed under this charter will be announced separately.