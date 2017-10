OSLO, Sept 10 (Reuters) - Norwegian seismic surveyor TGS , using a ship leased from PGS, has initiated a multi-client 2D seismic survey over the northeast Newfoundland shelf offshore Canada, the company said on Monday.

The survey is supported by industry funding, and the first data will be available to clients during the first quarter of 2013, it said. (Reporting by Victoria Klesty)