BRIEF-TGS and PGS start 3D survey in Faroe Shetland Basin
June 6, 2012 / 6:00 AM / 5 years ago

BRIEF-TGS and PGS start 3D survey in Faroe Shetland Basin

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

OSLO, June 6 (Reuters) - TGS

* Commences expansion of a 3D multi-client survey covering 2,000 square kilometres in the Faroe Shetland Basin spanning the UK Faroe median line.

* The acquisition is in partnership with PGS and is completion of the previously announced FSB11 survey.

* The new 3D data will play a role in the development of the Cambo and Tornado fields.

* Data processing will be performed by both TGS and PGS and be available to clients in Q2 2013.

* The survey is supported by industry funding.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
