TGS-Nopec Q2 earnings top forecasts, lifts guidance
August 2, 2012 / 6:05 AM / 5 years ago

TGS-Nopec Q2 earnings top forecasts, lifts guidance

OSLO, Aug 1 (Reuters) - Norwegian seismic surveyor TGS-Nopec posted second-quarter earnings above expectations on Thursday and raised its 2012 revenue guidance on the back of strong demand.

The company, which scans the sea floor for oil and gas deposits, said its quarterly operating profit was $94.2 million, up from $57.7 million a year earlier, ahead of expectations for $86.8 million.

It lifted its full year net revenue target, which is now seen in the range of $810-870 million compared to its previous forecast of $760-830 million. (Reporting by Victoria Klesty)

