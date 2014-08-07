BRIEF-TGS signs cooperation deal with FairfieldNodal

Aug 7 (Reuters) - TGS-Nopec Geophysical Company ASA

* TGS announces a multi-year collaboration agreement with FairfieldNodal to develop, plan and execute multi-client Full Azimuth Nodal (FAN(TM)) seismic surveys across a substantial area within the U.S. Gulf of Mexico shelf region.

* This initiative will combine FairfieldNodal’s proven Ocean Bottom Node (OBN) Z700 technology and operating experience with TGS’ leading imaging solutions and long history as a leading data provider in the Gulf of Mexico.

* The details of the individual projects to be completed under this agreement will be announced separately.