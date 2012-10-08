FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TGS Nopec raises 2012 revenue outlook
October 8, 2012 / 6:01 AM / in 5 years

TGS Nopec raises 2012 revenue outlook

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

OSLO, Oct 8 (Reuters) - Norwegian seismic surveyor TGS-Nopec raised its 2012 revenue guidance for the third time this year on Monday and said third-quarter revenue had increased 53 percent from a year ago.

The company, which scans the sea floor for oil and gas deposits, said it expected third quarter revenue to come in at $244 million, up from $160 million a year earlier, and said it now expected full-year revenue to be in the range of $870-910 million.

On Aug. 2 the company lifted its full year net revenue target to $810-870 million. (Reporting By Victoria Klesty)

