TGS Nopec raises 2012 revenue outlook

OSLO, Oct 8 (Reuters) - Norwegian seismic surveyor TGS-Nopec raised its 2012 revenue guidance for the third time this year on Monday and said third-quarter revenue had increased 53 percent from a year ago.

The company, which scans the sea floor for oil and gas deposits, said it expected third quarter revenue to come in at $244 million, up from $160 million a year earlier, and said it now expected full-year revenue to be in the range of $870-910 million.

On Aug. 2 the company lifted its full year net revenue target to $810-870 million. (Reporting By Victoria Klesty)