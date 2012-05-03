UPDATE 2-TGS sees boom from heavy oil exploration spending

* Shares jump 7 pct, hit all-time high

* Net profit up 51 pct, well ahead of consensus

* U.S., Norway licensing rounds key triggers

By Balazs Koranyi

OSLO, May 3 (Reuters) - Seismic surveyor TGS, which scans the sea floor for oil and gas deposits, said a boom in exploration by energy firms, particularly in frontier areas, would boost its results well above its earlier expectation.

TGS, which often picks its survey areas without client orders then sells the results to several clients at a time, said the current exploration boom is creating “very promising” investment opportunities while its record-high order backlog and sustained high oil prices are providing support.

“These results are fantastic, on all levels,” said Nordea analyst Joergen Andreas Lande. “TGS is very strong in frontier regions and they’ll benefit from a decade of elevated oil sector investment.”

With Brent crude oil hovering near $120 a barrel, oil firms have sharply boosted exploration and production spending, creating a squeeze in the oil services sector for almost everything, including rigs, workers, vessels and surveys.

The bullish outlook and the 120 percent jump in the firm’s order backlog sent TGS shares more than seven percent higher to a new record high while rival PGS was up 1.1 percent.

“The attractive pipeline of opportunities that we see developing along with the strong performance in the first quarter allow us to increase our investment and revenue expectations for the year,” Chief Executive Robert Hobbs said in a statement.

TGS expects an exploration license round by U.S. authorities for the Central Gulf of Mexico area in June and Norway’s 22nd exploration round will be key drivers, while work off Indonesia, Australia, West Africa and Europe’s Arctic region are also promising.

The firm, which has also entered the unconventional oil sector in North America, expects to complete several shale liquids surveys in the U.S. this year and said it expected surveying unconventional oil and gas fields would form an increasing part of its work.

The firm will rely heavily on its existing library of surveys, which has grown rapidly as a result of years of investment while new investment spending is also expected to rise sharply, TGS said.

UBS said the company’s outlook was so strong, analysts were likely to upgrade their bottom line expectation by up to eight percent.

Still, it cautioned that TGS was trading at a 14 percent premium to the sector, which caps the upside for the stock.

In the first quarter, the firm’s net profit rose 51 percent to $62.9 million, outperforming expectations for $49.3 million with the actual figure 20 percent above the highest expectation by any analysts.

As a result, TGS now sees full-year revenues in a range of $760 million-$830 million, ahead of its previous target of $700 million-$760 million.