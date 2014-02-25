FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-TGS to conduct onshore 3D seismic surveys in Ohio
Sections
Featured
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
U.S.
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
Commentary: Don’t blame populism for Brexit mayhem
Brexit
Commentary: Don’t blame populism for Brexit mayhem
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
February 25, 2014 / 6:55 AM / 4 years ago

BRIEF-TGS to conduct onshore 3D seismic surveys in Ohio

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

OSLO, Feb 25 (Reuters) - TGS

* TGS announces two new multi-client onshore 3D surveys, Freeport and Waterford, located within the central Appalachian Basin in Ohio.

These high resolution, wide aperture surveys will provide critical data for geotechnical evaluations of the emerging Utica-Point Pleasant fairway while enabling further exploration and development of secondary zones within the Cambrian to Devonian interval.

* With the addition of Freeport and Waterford, TGS will have more than 2,480 km(2) of high quality 3D seismic data and an extensive amount of geological data over the Utica formation.

* Acquisition of both surveys will begin Q4 2014 utilizing high channel count wireless equipped 3D crews. Data processing will be performed by TGS’ Calgary-based subsidiary, Arcis Seismic Solutions, and available to clients late Q4 2015.

* This survey is supported by industry funding.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.