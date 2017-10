OSLO, May 10 (Reuters) - Seismic surveyor TGS, which scans the sea floor for oil and gas deposits, started a 3D multi-client survey covering 3,210 square kilometres West of the Shetlands on the UK Continental Shelf, it said on Thursday.

The industry funded survey in the Erlend Basin expands the company’s northern North Sea 3D survey to a total contiguous volume exceeding 10,000 square kilometres, it added.