BRIEF-Thai Air's new unit aims to make profit in 2013
#Industrials
April 27, 2012 / 9:41 AM / in 5 years

BRIEF-Thai Air's new unit aims to make profit in 2013

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BANGKOK, April 27 (Reuters) - Thai Airways International Pcl :

* Expects to make profit in 2013 when its revenue should rise to 4.9 billion baht ($159 million) from 1.8 billion baht in 2012, Woranate Laprabang, managing director for Thai Smile business unit told reporters

* Thai Airways plans to launch the new mid-tier airline, Thai Smile, on July 7 and expects to carry about 300,000 passengers this year

* The launch of Thai Smile is to tap strong demand for air traffic in Asia and the liberalisation of the sector in 2015 ($1 = 30.8850 Thai baht) (Reporting by Manunphattr Dhanananphorn; Writing by Khettiya Jittapong)

