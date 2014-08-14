FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 14, 2014 / 11:16 AM / 3 years ago

Thai Airways says chairman to resign; vice chairman to replace him

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BANGKOK, Aug 14 (Reuters) - Thai Airways International pcl said on Thursday its chairman, Air Chief Marshall Prajin Juntong, would resign effective August 20.

In a statement, the national carrier said Vice Chairman Areepong Bhoocha-oom would take over as chairman. It gave no further details.

Prajin is the head of the military government’s economic affairs. The carrier announced earlier on Thursday that it expects a return to profit in the fourth quarter and would cut 1,500 jobs this year as part of a restructuring plan. (Reporting by Amy Sawitta Lefevre; Editing by Miral Fahmy)

