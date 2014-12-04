FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Industrials
December 4, 2014 / 8:26 AM / 3 years ago

Thai Airways to seek govt approval for restructuring plan in January

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BANGKOK, Dec 4 (Reuters) - Thai Airways International Pcl plans to seek government approval for its restructuring plan in January, its newly appointed president said on Thursday.

The state-controlled airline also expects to raise its fuel hedging amid declining global oil prices, Charamporn Jotikasthira told reporters.

The airline’s earnings performance would improve next year, he added. He did not give any further details. (Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap and Orathai Sriring; Editing Miral Fahmy)

