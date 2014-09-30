FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Thai Airways says average aircraft loadings down in August
September 30, 2014

Thai Airways says average aircraft loadings down in August

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BANGKOK, Sept 30 (Reuters) - Flag carrier Thai Airways International PcL said on Tuesday its load factor, an indication of the number of seats sold as a percentage of capacity, fell to 75.3 percent in August from 78 percent in the same period last year.

The figure included flights operated by its unit Thai Smile Airways, the airline said in a statement.

However, the airline said there were some positive signs for Thailand’s tourism industry as the number of foreign visitors arriving at Bangkok’s main Suvarnabhumi airport rose 15 percent in August from July but was down 13.3 percent from the same month last year.

The airline is in the throes of a restructuring after posting losses for five straight quarters after the tourism industry was hit by the domestic political unrest.

Reporting by Khettiya Jittapong; Editing by Greg Mahlich

