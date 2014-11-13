FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Thai Airways turns to Q3 net profit on forex gain
November 13, 2014 / 6:01 AM / 3 years ago

Thai Airways turns to Q3 net profit on forex gain

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BANGKOK, Nov 13 (Reuters) - National carrier Thai Airways International PCL said on Thursday it returned to a net profit in the third quarter helped by a huge foreign exchange gain.

The state-controlled airline posted a net profit of 1.09 billion baht ($33.2 million), in line with the average 1 billion baht forecast by five analysts polled by Reuters.

It reported a foreign exchange gain of 7.4 billion baht in the quarter, the airline said in a statement.

Excluding the foreign exchange gain, tax and impairment expenses, the airline posted a loss of 5.24 billion baht versus a 3.2 billion baht loss a year earlier.

The flag carrier recorded losses in the past five quarters after the tourism industry was hit by domestic political unrest.

$1 = 32.8100 Thai baht Reporting by Khettiya Jittapong; Editing by Jacqueline Wong

