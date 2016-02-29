UPDATE 1-Thai Airways turns to net profit in Q4, aims to further cut costs

* Q4 net profit 5.4 bln baht vs loss of 6.2 bln baht

* To open new routes to Russia, SE Asia markets

* To spend 2 bln baht on voluntary retirement plan in 2016

* Cut oil hedging to 45 pct in 2016, from 70-80 pct (Recasts with quarterly results, airline comment)

By Khettiya Jittapong and Manunphattr Dhanananphorn

BANGKOK, Feb 29 (Reuters) - Thai Airways International PCL said it had returned to profit in the fourth quarter, shrinking its 2015 loss as a restructuring that reduced operating costs and boosted passenger revenues bore fruit.

Cost cutting and expanding its customer base will remain the focus of the flag carrier this year, President Charumporn Jotikasthira told reporters, adding the airline would spend 2 billion baht ($56.1 million) on voluntary retirements this year, on top of the 5 billion baht paid out last year.

Cabin factor, or the number of seats sold out of total seats available, is also forecast to rise to 80 percent in 2016 from 72.9 percent in 2015, as Thai Airways planned to launch new routes to Russia and Southeast Asia this year, and resume flights to the United States next year, he said.

Thai Airways is one of several state-controlled companies undergoing reform since the military seized power in May 2014.

Net profit was 5.4 billion baht ($151 million) for the October-December quarter, compared to a net loss of 6.2 billion baht a year earlier, chief financial officer Narongchai Wongthanavimok said.

For 2015, the airline posted a net loss of 13 billion baht ($364 million), narrower than the 15.6 billion baht net loss in 2014. Total operating revenue fell 1.2 percent last year to 188.7 billion baht, while operating expenses dropped 11.2 percent, it said in a statement.

Revenue is expected to fall 4.6 percent over the next 12 months, making it the only airline in emerging Asia Pacific to post decline in revenue, according to Thomson Reuters SmartEstimates.

Thai Airways will take delivery of two new planes this year, another seven in 2017 and five more in 2018, the president said.

Shares extended earlier losses, falling 2.5 percent in a market down 0.4 percent.