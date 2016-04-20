Thai Airways Q1 revenue 1 pct lower than $1.4 bln target - president

BANGKOK, April 20 (Reuters) - Thai Airways International Pcl’s Q1 revenue came in 1 percent below its 49 billion baht ($1.4 billion) target, the company’s President Charumporn Jotikasthira said on Wednesday.

Thailand’s national carrier is working through a restructuring plan and aims to return to annual profit this year.

“We aim to be one of the top five airlines in the world this year,” Charumporn told reporters in Bangkok, without giving further details.

The flag carrier is among a number of state-controlled companies undergoing reform since the military seized power in May 2014.

It posted a smaller annual loss in 2015, mainly due to decline in operating expenses and fuel oil costs.