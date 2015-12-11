FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Thai Airways shares surge after EU leaves Thai carriers off banned list
December 11, 2015 / 3:28 AM / 2 years ago

Thai Airways shares surge after EU leaves Thai carriers off banned list

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BANGKOK, Dec 11 (Reuters) - Thai Airways International Pcl shares surged 10 percent to a two-week high on Friday after the European Union’s aviation body refrained from putting any Thai airlines on its list of carriers banned from flying into the bloc.

The stock was up 10.4 percent at 9.05 baht ($0.2513) as of 0324 GMT after rising as far as 9.20 baht, the highest since Nov. 24. The benchmark index was down 0.46 percent.

The flag carrier is Thailand’s only airline that flies into the 28-member bloc, with 11 EU destinations.

Europe contributes about 30 percent to 35 percent of Thai Airways’ revenue, analysts said.

$1 = 36.0100 baht Reporting by Khettiya Jittapong

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
