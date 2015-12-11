UPDATE 1-Thai aviation shares up as carriers off EU banned list

* Thai Airways shares at 2-week high, Bangkok Airways up

* Thai aviation sector to be reviewed by ICAO, FAA

* Thai authority needs to work quickly to tackle problems (Recasts with aviation shares, analysts comments)

By Khettiya Jittapong

BANGKOK, Dec 11 (Reuters) - Shares in Thailand’s aviation sector surged on Friday in a rare piece of good news for the country after the European Union’s aviation body left Thai airlines out of an updated list of carriers banned from flying into the bloc.

Thai Airways International Pcl shares surged 6.1 percent to 8.75 baht ($0.2415) at 0930 GMT, after rising more than 10 percent to 9.20 baht, the highest since Nov. 24. The benchmark index was down 1.05 percent.

The flag carrier is Thailand’s only airline that flies into the 28-member bloc, with 11 EU destinations.

The EU decision comes as a brief respite because Thailand’s aviation industry is under scrutiny by major global audit agencies including the International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO) and the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), analysts said.

Europe contributes about 30-35 percent of Thai Airways’ revenue, analysts said.

The EU body’s decision boosted shares of other Thai airlines as well. Bangkok Airways, which earns 20 percent of revenue from Europe via selling agents and code sharing, rose 3.72 percent, while Asia Aviation Pcl, a shareholder in budget carrier Thai AirAsia, was up 3.1 percent.

“We still have a lot of problems to tackle and ICAO will review us again in the next few months,” Ittirit Kinglek, president of the Tourism Council of Thailand, told Reuters.

Concerns over safety standards in the Thai aviation sector escalated after the Montreal-based ICAO, a division of the United Nations, downgraded Thailand to category 2 from category 1 in June.

Its January audit found Thailand had a shortage of technical officers and certification problems in transporting hazardous goods.

Ittirit said the audit results have tarnished Thailand’s reputation and other Asian countries may take action against Thai airlines unless there were signs of improvement.

Europe is Thailand’s second largest source of tourism after Asia, while U.S. tourists contribute about 4 percent of international visitors.

The Thai tourism industry, worth about a tenth of Southeast Asia’s second-largest economy, has only just recovered from bad publicity after a coup in 2014 and a bomb attack in Bangkok.

“Thailand’s regulator needs rapid improvement within the first half of 2016 to meet global standards and unlock the red flag given by ICAO,” said Parin Kitchatornpital, analyst at KGI Securities.

Thailand has struggled for almost a decade to meet ICAO standards. The military government has restructured the regulatory body and set up a new Office of Civil Aviation to oversee the sector and improve aviation standards. ($1 = 36.0300 baht) (Reporting by Khettiya Jittapong; Additional reporting by Manunphattr Dhanananphorn; Editing by Sunil Nair)