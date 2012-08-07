Heineken says its APB bid is better than rival Thai offer

AMSTERDAM, Aug 7 (Reuters) - Dutch brewer Heineken said on Tuesday its bid for Tiger beer maker Asia Pacific Breweries shares held by Fraser and Neave was “richer” and created more value for investors than a sweetened offer from a rival Thai group.

“We are convinced that our bid is richer and offers more value to shareholders,” a Heineken spokesman told ANP-Reuters.

Thailand’s Kindest Place Groups earlier on Tuesday made an unsolicited offer of S$55 a share to buy Singapore conglomerate Fraser and Neave’s (F&N) direct 7.3 percent stake in APB. (Reporting by Gilbert Kreijger and Bart Meijer; editing by Sara Webb)