#Basic Materials
August 7, 2012 / 11:41 AM / in 5 years

RPT-Thai group makes bid for F&N's direct APB stake

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SINGAPORE, Aug 7 (Reuters) - A company linked to Thai billionaire Charoen Sirivadhanabhakdi has made an unsolicited bid of S$55 a share to buy about 7.3 percent of Asia Pacific Breweries from Fraser and Neave, potentially hurting Dutch brewer Heineken’s offer for the maker of Tiger beer.

The move comes after Singapore’s F&N agreed to sell its direct and indirect stake in APB to Heineken for S$5.1 billion ($4.1 billion) , which worked out to S$50 a share.

The offer by Thai Kindest Place Groups, a vehicle owned by Charoen’s son-in-law, shows the Thais value APB higher than Heineken’s offer. F&N controls about 40 percent of APB, most of it via a joint venture with Heineken.

The offer is subject to the entry into of definitive legal documentation between the company and the Thai group, and will lapse at 5:00 pm Singapore time on Aug 16.

Thai Beverage owns about 24 percent stake in F&N, while Kindest Place owns 8.6 percent of APB. (Reporting by Saeed Azhar; Editing by Kevin Lim)

