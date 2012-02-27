Flood costs, foreigners affect Thai borrowers

(The following article was first published in the Feb 25 edition of the International Financing Review, a Thomson Reuters publication)

HONG KONG, Feb 25 (IFR) - A heavy pipeline of overseas bond sales in Thailand, coupled with government flood-related borrowing, is in danger of crowding out local corporate issuers.

“The government’s flood-related borrowing could squeeze liquidity,” said a debt capital markets banker. The result, according to bankers, is that local corporate issuers may end up having to pay more for their baht-denominated bonds.

The effects are already being felt. Local bankers said that the whole government curve - the benchmark for corporate borrowing costs - has been repriced. This is after a couple of decrees hinted at THB400bn (US$13bn) of additional government borrowing this year.

One ruling will allow the government to borrow THB350bn for flood defences and the other one makes the central bank responsible for servicing legacy debt from the Asian crisis, freeing up some THB60bn of borrowing power.

The government plans to raise THB889bn this year, of which THB540bn will be funded through bond sales. This is higher than last year, when it sold THB450bn of bonds.

The Thai Bond Market Association expects new corporate bonds to total about THB250-300bn, higher than THB220bn last year.

Korean competition

As if competing with the government, the safest issuer in the local market, was not enough, Thai issuers have also faced competition from Korean banks of late. Korean lenders are happy to pay more than other companies in Thailand as they can still swap the proceeds into Won at a lower rate than they would have to pay in US dollars, for instance.

To make matters worse, there are more of these recently.The number of foreign entities issuing baht bonds in Thailand increased to nine last year from a just one in 2003, according to Thomson Reuters data.

In fact, in just the past couple of weeks, Woori Bank and Hana Bank have raised a combined THB15bn in Bangkok.

Both were quite generous for local standards. Hana Bank, for one, sold its THB8bn baht three-year bond at 4.11% on February 13. Given its high global rating, the bank enjoyed a Triple-A local rating in Thailand.

Meanwhile, last week local lender Bank of Ayudhya, rated two notches below Hana at AA-(tha), sold a three-year bond at an average yield of 3.83%. “The pricing on the Korean issues is quite attractive,” a fixed-income fund manager said.

Koreans flow continues

On January 9, Thailand’s Finance Ministry said it has permitted seven foreign entities to issue up to 66bn baht of local bonds by end-September - five of those are Korean.

Industrial Bank of Korea is likely to be the next up, having mandated Standard Chartered Bank. IBK has approval to raise up to THB10bn by end-September.

In short, in addition to the normal flow of government borrowing, local investors are looking at THB400bn of technically risk-free sovereign debt and some THB66bn of cheap foreign Triple A bonds. Local companies are understandably worried that they will lose out.

“Local corporate issuers are concerned about heavy government bond supplies and many are looking to borrow as early as possible in the first half of the year,” said a local DCM banker.