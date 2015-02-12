FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-Thai Oil falls to fourth-quarter net loss on weak oil prices
February 12, 2015 / 12:10 PM / 3 years ago

UPDATE 1-Thai Oil falls to fourth-quarter net loss on weak oil prices

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

* Q4 net loss 6.48 bln baht vs forecast 6.6 bln baht

* Q4 sales 88.5 bln baht vs 107 bln baht a year earlier

* Gross margins at $8 a barrel vs $4.9 year earlier (Adds details)

BANGKOK, Feb 12 (Reuters) - Thai Oil PCL, the country’s top oil refiner, on Thursday reported a net loss for the fourth quarter due to a huge fall in inventory values as global oil prices dropped and weaker margins for its paraxylene petrochemical business.

Thai Oil, partly-owned by PTT PCL, the country’s top energy firm, had stronger gross refining margins last year, but crude oil price hit a six-year low in December 2014, causing stock loss, it said in a statement.

Thai Oil’s net loss was 6.48 billion baht ($198.29 million) for the October-December quarter, lower than the 6.6 billion baht loss forecast by seven analysts polled by Reuters. This compared with a revised profit of 10 million baht a year earlier.

For the whole 2014, the refiner posted a net loss of 4.03 billion baht versus a profit of 9.3 billion baht the year before.

Fourth-quarter gross integrated margin, excluding stock loss, was at $8 a barrel, up from $4.9 a year earlier.

The company’s petrochemical business was pressured by an excess supply of paraxylene, which caused the spread between product prices and feedstock to drop, it said. ($1 = 32.6800 Thai Baht) (Reporting by Khettiya Jittapong; Editing by Mark Potter and Jane Merriman)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
