FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Thailand's TUF to raise $400 mln from share issue to finance Bumble Bee buy
Sections
Featured
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Future of Money
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Commentary
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
Business
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Funds News
February 27, 2015 / 7:15 AM / 3 years ago

Thailand's TUF to raise $400 mln from share issue to finance Bumble Bee buy

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BANGKOK, Feb 27 (Reuters) - Thai Union Frozen Products PCL (TUF) said on Friday it aims to raise $400 million by offering new shares to help finance acquisitions including the purchase of U.S. competitor Bumble Bee Seafoods.

The world’s largest canned tuna maker plans to offer up to 1.2 billion new shares to existing shareholders and raise the ceiling of its bond issue to 40 billion baht ($1.24 billion) from 25 billion baht, it said in a statement.

Last December TUF stepped up an aggressive international expansion drive by agreeing to buy Bumble Bee for $1.5 billion, its biggest-ever acquisition. The firm plans to double revenue through overseas asset purchases. ($1 = 32.40 Baht) (Reporting by Khettiya Jittapong; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.