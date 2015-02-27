Thailand's TUF to raise $400 mln from share issue to finance Bumble Bee buy

BANGKOK, Feb 27 (Reuters) - Thai Union Frozen Products PCL (TUF) said on Friday it aims to raise $400 million by offering new shares to help finance acquisitions including the purchase of U.S. competitor Bumble Bee Seafoods.

The world’s largest canned tuna maker plans to offer up to 1.2 billion new shares to existing shareholders and raise the ceiling of its bond issue to 40 billion baht ($1.24 billion) from 25 billion baht, it said in a statement.

Last December TUF stepped up an aggressive international expansion drive by agreeing to buy Bumble Bee for $1.5 billion, its biggest-ever acquisition. The firm plans to double revenue through overseas asset purchases. ($1 = 32.40 Baht) (Reporting by Khettiya Jittapong; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)