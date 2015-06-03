FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Thai Union Frozen expects higher 2015 net profit, improved margin
June 3, 2015 / 3:31 AM / 2 years ago

Thai Union Frozen expects higher 2015 net profit, improved margin

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BANGKOK, June 3 (Reuters) - Thai Union Frozen Products PCL , the world’s largest canned tuna maker, said on Wednesday it expected higher net profit in 2015 and aimed for a gross profit margin of 15 to 16 percent.

Rising sales will help boost the company’s profit and the profit margin should improve in the second and third quarters after posting a 5 percent drop to 13.8 percent in the first quarter, Wai Yat Paco Lee, deputy general manager of investor relations, told reporters. (Reporting by Manunphattr Dhanananphorn; Writing by Khettiya Jittapong; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

