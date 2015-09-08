FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Thai Union Frozen in jv deal with Saudi Savola
September 8, 2015 / 6:11 AM / 2 years ago

Thai Union Frozen in jv deal with Saudi Savola

BANGKOK, Sept 8 (Reuters) - The world’s largest canned tuna maker, Thai Union Frozen Products PcL, said on Tuesday it had signed a joint venture agreement with a subsidiary of Saudi Arabia’s Savola Group to tap the Middle Eastern seafood market.

Thai Union and Savola Foods Company together plan to invest $30 million to $50 million in the joint venture over the next two years, the Thai firm said in a statement.

The joint venture is expected to gain market share with a target of annual sales revenue in excess of $400 million within the next three to four years, it added. (Reporting by Khettiya Jittapong; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)

