FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Thai Union Frozen Products suspends share offering plan
Sections
Featured
Florida fisherman tries to ride out the storm
Irma
Florida fisherman tries to ride out the storm
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Goods and Retail
July 23, 2015 / 2:02 AM / 2 years ago

Thai Union Frozen Products suspends share offering plan

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BANGKOK, July 23 (Reuters) - Thai Union Frozen Products Pcl said on Thursday it had suspended its public share offering plan, pending the U.S. Department of Justice’s (DOJ) antitrust investigation of U.S. subsidiary Tri-Union Seafoods LLC.

TUF said last week it planned to raise almost 13 billion baht ($380 million) by offering new shares to existing shareholders to finance its planned purchase of U.S. rival Bumble Bee Seafoods.

Tri-Union operates a packaged seafood business in the United States under the brand Chicken of the Sea. (Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap; Editing by Stephen Coates)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.