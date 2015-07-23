Thai Union Frozen Products suspends share offering plan

BANGKOK, July 23 (Reuters) - Thai Union Frozen Products Pcl said on Thursday it had suspended its public share offering plan, pending the U.S. Department of Justice’s (DOJ) antitrust investigation of U.S. subsidiary Tri-Union Seafoods LLC.

TUF said last week it planned to raise almost 13 billion baht ($380 million) by offering new shares to existing shareholders to finance its planned purchase of U.S. rival Bumble Bee Seafoods.

Tri-Union operates a packaged seafood business in the United States under the brand Chicken of the Sea. (Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap; Editing by Stephen Coates)