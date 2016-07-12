FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Thai Union raises bond issue size to $285 mln on strong demand
July 12, 2016 / 4:40 AM / a year ago

Thai Union raises bond issue size to $285 mln on strong demand

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

BANGKOK, July 12 (Reuters) - Thai Union Group, the world's largest canned tuna maker, said on Tuesday it has raised the size of its bond issue to 10 billion baht ($285 million) from 6 billion baht previously in order to meet excess demand from investors.

Strong participation from institutional investors during the book-building process resulted in the bonds being oversubscribed by 3.25 times, the company said in a statement.

The proceeds from the bonds, the highest amount issued by Thai Union, will be mostly used to refinance existing asset-backed loans borrowed by its subsidiaries in the United States.

The proceeds will also enable Thai Union to finalise the setting up of a global treasury center in Thailand to improve the overall cost of borrowing and be more flexible in accessing financial markets in the future, it said.

Assigned AA- rating by Thai rating agency TRIS Rating, the bonds with 3-year maturity will carry a coupon of 2.03 percent per annum, 5-years at 2.32 percent and 7-years at 2.79 percent.

Kasikornbank, Krung Thai Bank, Siam Commercial Bank and Hong Kong and Shanghai Banking Corp Ltd's Bangkok branch, are joint lead arrangers.

$1 = 35.1300 baht Reporting by Khettiya Jittapong; Editing by Jacqueline Wong

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
