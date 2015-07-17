FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Consumer Goods and Retail
July 17, 2015 / 11:04 AM / 2 years ago

Thai Union Frozen Products to sell new shares at 16 baht each

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BANGKOK, July 17 (Reuters) - Thai Union Frozen Products Pcl (TUF) said on Friday it plans to offer up to 795.3 million new shares to its existing shareholders at 16 baht ($0.4685) each, a 21 percent discount to market prices.

Thai Union, the world’s largest producer of canned tuna, has allocated a ratio for its shareholders at six existing shares for a new one with subscription period from July 20-24, the company said in a statement.

Before the announcement, TUF shares closed down 1.5 percent at 20.20 baht on Friday, while the broader Thai index was down 0.13 percent. ($1 = 34.1500 baht) (Reporting by Khettiya Jittapong; Editing by Keith Weir)

