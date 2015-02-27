Thai Union Frozen Q4 net profit falls 14 pct, below forecasts

BANGKOK, Feb 27 (Reuters) - Thai Union Frozen Products PCL (TUF) said on Friday its fourth-quarter net profit slid 14 percent, missing estimates, as the world’s largest canned tuna maker booked foreign exchange losses in its overseas growth drive that wiped out higher sales.

Net profit was 699 million baht ($22 million) for the October-December quarter, well below than the 1.1 billion baht average forecast by five analysts polled by Reuters. A year earlier net profit was 815 million baht.

The company posted foreign exchange loss in the quarter of 244 million baht even as revenue rose 6.4 percent. The higher October-December sales pushed 2014 revenue to an annual record of 121 billion baht.

Last December TUF stepped up an aggressive international expansion drive by agreeing to buy U.S. competitor Bumble Bee Seafoods for $1.5 billion, its biggest-ever acquisition. The firm plans to double revenue through overseas asset purchases.