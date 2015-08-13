FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Consumer Goods and Retail
August 13, 2015 / 6:20 AM / 2 years ago

Thai Union Frozen Q2 net profit down 7 pct, but beats forecast

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BANGKOK, Aug 13 (Reuters) - Thai Union Frozen Products PCL , the world’s largest canned tuna maker, said on Thursday second quarter net profit fell 7.2 percent on the year, hit mainly by foreign exchange losses and higher expenses.

Net profit was 1.41 billion baht ($40.08 million), exceeding the average forecast of 1.13 billion baht by 10 analysts polled by Reuters. This compared with 1.52 billion a year earlier.

Thai Union, which makes the “Chicken of the Sea” brand and counts Wal-Mart and Costco Wholesale Corp among its buyers, had sales growth of 1.3 percent in April-June, supported by the weakness of the baht against dollar, it said in a statement. ($1=35.1800 baht) (Reporting by Khettiya Jittapong; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)

