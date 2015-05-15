FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Thai Union Frozen Q1 net profit jumps 59 pct on forex gain
Sections
Featured
The backlash against Trump's voter fraud panel
Politics
The backlash against Trump's voter fraud panel
Six die in Florida nursing home
Hurricane Irma
Six die in Florida nursing home
Shipping delay may dampen Apple's holiday quarter
Apple
Shipping delay may dampen Apple's holiday quarter
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Goods and Retail
May 15, 2015 / 6:16 AM / 2 years ago

Thai Union Frozen Q1 net profit jumps 59 pct on forex gain

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BANGKOK, May 15 (Reuters) - Thai Union Frozen Products PCL (TUF), the world’s largest canned tuna maker, said on Friday its first-quarter net profit rose 59 percent mainly due to foreign exchange gains and lower finance costs.

Net profit was 1.5 billion baht ($44.64 million) for the January-March quarter, well above the 790 million baht average forecast by five analysts surveyed by Reuters.

Sales rose 2.4 percent from a year earlier due to consolidation of three seafood companies the group acquired, it said in a statement.

It had foreign exchange gain of 1.12 billion baht versus a 254 million baht gain in the same period a year earlier. ($1 = 33.6000 baht) (Reporting by Khettiya Jittapong; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.