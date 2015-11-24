FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Thai Union expects decision on Bumble Bee acquisition on Dec. 18
Sections
Featured
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
Politics
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
As Trump threatens to end NAFTA, Mexico looks to China
Business
As Trump threatens to end NAFTA, Mexico looks to China
Staying connected as a monsoon rages
Reuters Backstory
Staying connected as a monsoon rages
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Earnings Season
November 24, 2015 / 9:51 AM / 2 years ago

Thai Union expects decision on Bumble Bee acquisition on Dec. 18

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

BANGKOK, Nov 24 (Reuters) - Thai Union Group (TU), the world’s largest canned tuna producer, said on Tuesday it expects U.S. authorities to rule on Dec. 18 on whether its proposed acquisition of rival Bumble Bee Seafoods will be approved.

If the Bumble Bee deal goes through, TU will divest its holding in its Chicken of the Sea brand, TUF’s Chief Executive Officer Thirapong Chansiri told a news conference, adding that the firm has prepared potential buyers for Chicken of the Sea.

TU has set an investment budget of 3.5 billion baht ($97.74 million) for 2016, not including mergers and acquisitions, Thirapong said.

TU expects growth of 4 to 10 percent in 2015 and to achieve full-year revenue of 120 billion baht ($3.35 billion), he said.

The U.S. market is the company’s biggest, contributing 42 percent of sales in the first nine months and 30 percent from Europe. Chicken of the Sea is the third-largest tuna brand in the United States.

TU is on track to achieve a sales target of $8 billion in 2020 through acquisitions and organic, or self-generated, growth, Thiraphong said.

$1 = 35.8100 baht Reporting by Khettiya Jittapong; Editing by Amy Sawitta Lefevre and Jacqueline Wong

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.