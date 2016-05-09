Thai Union Q1 profit down 19 pct, but sales up

BANGKOK, May 9 (Reuters) - Thai Union Group Pcl, the world’s largest canned tuna maker, said on Monday first-quarter net profit fell 19 percent on year, due mainly to lower gain from foreign exchange, but sales rose 9.3 percent thanks to improved seafood business.

Net profit was 1.23 billion baht ($35.03 million) for the January-March period, slightly higher than the average forecast of 1.12 billion baht by 11 analysts polled by Reuters.

The recent acquisition of a 51 percent stake in Germany’s leading seafood player, Rugen Fisch, and a weaker baht against the dollar and the euro had a positive impact on its first-quarter performance, the company said in a statement.

Thai Union, which makes the “Chicken of the Sea” brand, said the intensifying competition in the U.S. seafood sector took a toll on its subsidiary, which shifted focus on profit over market share, it said.

The U.S. market is Thai Union’s biggest, contributing about 40 percent of sales. Europe contributed 30 percent. ‘Chicken of the Sea’ is the third-largest tuna brand in the United States. ($1 = 35.1100 baht) (Reporting by Khettiya Jittapong and Manunphattr Dhanananphorn; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)