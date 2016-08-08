UPDATE 1-Thai Union's Q2 profit rises 17 pct, sales at record high

* Q2 net profit 1.53 bln baht vs forecast 1.7 bln baht

* Sales up 12.4 pct due to weaker baht against dlr, euro

* Sales contribution from U.S. down to 38.6 pct (Adds details)

BANGKOK, Aug 8 (Reuters) - Thai Union Group Pcl, the world’s largest canned tuna maker, reported a 17 percent rise in quarterly net profit, boosted by robust sales and lower finance costs.

Thai Union, which makes the “Chicken of the Sea” brand, posted net profit of 1.53 billion baht ($43.7 million) for April-June, lower than the average 1.7 billion baht forecast by 11 analysts polled by Reuters.

Quarterly sales increased 12.4 percent from a year earlier to a record 34.44 billion baht, mainly thanks to the consolidation of German seafood firm Rugen Fisch, strong European operations and the depreciation of the baht against the dollar and the euro, it said in a statement.

The U.S. market is Thai Union’s biggest and “Chicken of the Sea” is the third-largest tuna brand in the United States.

However, the contribution from the U.S. market fell to 38.6 percent of sales in the first half, from 42 percent in 2015, due to intensifying competition. The European Union accounted for 34.1 percent, up from 29.4 percent in 2015, the company said.

Thailand’s domestic market contributed 7.9 percent of sales in the second quarter.

Gross profit margin dropped to 15.8 percent from 16.9 percent a year earlier, due to an increase in raw material prices especially in salmon and shrimp, it said.

Thai Union has set a revenue target of $8 billion by 2020 from $3.7 billion in 2015 and aimed to launch new products and expand into new markets to drive growth, it said in March.

The Thai firm has been looking for more acquisitions after it scrapped a $1.5 billion deal to buy U.S. rival Bumble Bee Seafoods in December.

In July, it announced plan to buy a majority stake in Canadian lobster processor Les Pecheries de Chez Nous (Chez Nous) for 415 million baht. ($1 = 34.9800 baht) (Reporting by Khettiya Jittapong and Manunphattr Dhanananphorn; Editing by Keith Weir)