FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Bangkok Bank, SCB to offer $1.5 bln loan for Thai Union's Bumble Bee buy
Sections
Featured
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
Politics
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
World
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
Best of Emmys
Entertainment
Best of Emmys
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
December 19, 2014 / 3:51 AM / 3 years ago

Bangkok Bank, SCB to offer $1.5 bln loan for Thai Union's Bumble Bee buy

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BANGKOK, Dec 19 (Reuters) - Bangkok Bank PCL and Siam Commercial Bank (SCB) will offer a $1.51 billion bridge loan to Thai Union Frozen Products to finance the purchase of U.S. tuna firm Bumble Bee Seafoods, executives from the two banks said.

“We are one of two lenders to support loan to Thai Union Frozen,” Pimolpa Suntichok, executive vice president and head of corporate banking at SCB, told Reuters on Friday. The loan would be for up to one year, she added.

A senior executive at Bangkok Bank confirmed that Thailand’s top lender would participate in providing the loan to Thai Union.

Thai Union, the world’s largest canned tuna producer, said on Friday it has signed an agreement to acquire Bumble Bee for $1.51 billion from a private equity firm. (Reporting by Manunphattr Dhanananphorn; Writing by Khettiya Jittapong; Editing by Simon Webb and Muralikumar Anantharaman)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.