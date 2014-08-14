FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Thai Union Frozen Q2 net profit surges more than four-fold, beats estimates
August 14, 2014 / 2:00 AM / 3 years ago

Thai Union Frozen Q2 net profit surges more than four-fold, beats estimates

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BANGKOK, Aug 14 (Reuters) - Thai Union Frozen Products Pcl , the world’s largest canned tuna producer, said on Thursday that second-quarter net profit surged more than four-fold from a year earlier due to higher margins from its tuna business and improved shrimp sales.

Thai Union, which makes the “Chicken of the Sea” brand and counts Wal-Mart and Costco among its buyers, posted an April-June net profit of 1.52 billion baht, higher than the average 1.13 billion baht estimate by seven analysts in a poll by Reuters.

That compares with profit of 359 million baht a year earlier. ($1 = 31.93 Baht) (Reporting by Khettiya Jittapong; Editing by Ryan Woo)

