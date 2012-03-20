FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Thai Airways expects to make net profit in 2012
Sections
Featured
U.S. flies bombers over Korea as Trump discusses options
World
U.S. flies bombers over Korea as Trump discusses options
At least 23 dead, hundreds missing as winds fan wildfires
U.S.
At least 23 dead, hundreds missing as winds fan wildfires
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Technology
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Industrials
March 20, 2012 / 4:10 AM / in 6 years

BRIEF-Thai Airways expects to make net profit in 2012

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BANGKOK, March 20 (Reuters) - Thai Airways International Pcl :

* Expects to make net profit in 2012 thanks to cost controls despite oil price volatility, President Piyasvasti Amranand told reporters

* Has no plan to raise fuel surcharge for March and April despite higher jet fuel prices as the company has been hedging

* Its cabin factor -- the percentage of seats sold -- has improved in the first two months

* The national carrier made a net loss in the fourth quarter of 2011 because of severe floods that cut passenger numbers; the outcome was even worse than analysts had expected. (Reporting by Manunphattr Dhanananphorn; Writing by Ploy Ten Kate)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.