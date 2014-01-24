Thai Airways sees lower passenger growth in 2014

BANGKOK, Jan 24 (Reuters) - National carrier Thai Airways International Pcl said on Friday it aimed for passenger growth of 4 percent in 2014, lower than the 4.6 percent growth to 20 million in 2013.

The slower growth forecast was attributed to weak economic outlook and the impact from domestic political unrest, the carrier’s Acting President Chokchai Panyayong told reporters.

The airline aimed for cabin factor - the number of seats sold - at 76 percent in 2014, but first-quarter numbers will be around 70 percent, below the whole-year target, because political woes have affected the tourism sector, he said.

Thai Airways, whose president resigned for health reasons this month, posted a heavy net loss for the second consecutive quarter, hit by a lower passenger yield, fierce competition and foreign exchange losses.