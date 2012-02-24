Thai Airways posts loss in Q4, worse than forecast

BANGKOK, Feb 24 (Reuters) - Thai Airways International Pcl on Friday reported a net loss for the fourth quarter of 2011 because of severe floods that cut passenger numbers and the outcome was even worse than analysts had expected.

Thailand’s flag carrier posted an October-December net loss of 5.39 billion baht ($177.5 million), compared with a 2.94 billion baht profit a year earlier.

The quarterly loss was worse than the average forecast of a 2.17 billion baht loss from four analysts polled by Reuters.

Its net loss of 10.2 billion baht for the full year was higher than the 7 billion baht loss forecast and compared with a net profit of 15.35 billion baht in 2010.

Analysts expect its results to improve in 2012, helped by a recovery in its cabin factor, the percentage of passenger seats sold. It is aiming for a cabin factor of 74.98 percent this year, up from a year earlier.

High jet fuel prices plus rising costs for EU carbon credit collection, personnel and depreciation could, however, continue to put pressure on the airline’s performance. ($1 = 30.37 Baht) (Reporting by Ploy Ten Kate; Editing by Alan Raybould)