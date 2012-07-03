FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Thai Airways expects lower fuel costs in 2012
July 3, 2012 / 5:41 AM / in 5 years

BRIEF-Thai Airways expects lower fuel costs in 2012

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BANGKOK, July 3 (Reuters) - Thai Airways International Pcl :

* Expects 2012 jet fuel costs of about 80 billion baht ($2.53 billion), down from a year earlier, due to lower oil prices and hedging, Executive Vice-President Wasukarn Visansawatdi told reporters

* Fuel accounts for about 30 percent of total costs

* Plans to sell about 3.5 billion baht in bonds to replace existing debt and for working capital in the second half of 2012 after issuing 4.5 billion baht in the first half ($1 = 31.5950 baht) (Reporting by Manunphattr Dhanananphorn; Writing by Khettiya Jittapong)

