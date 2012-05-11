FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Thai Airways Q1 net profit soars, below f'cast
May 11, 2012 / 10:21 AM / 5 years ago

Thai Airways Q1 net profit soars, below f'cast

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BANGKOK, May 11 (Reuters) - Thai Airways International Pcl on Friday reported a surge in quarterly net profit on the back of a recovery in passenger traffic.

Thailand’s flag carrier posted a January-March net profit of 3.6447 billion baht ($117 million), versus 618 million baht a year earlier and a loss of 5.4 billion baht in the fourth quarter when the airline industry was hit by severe floods.

The profit was lower than the average forecast of 4.2 billion baht from five analysts polled by Reuters. ($1 = 31.16 Baht)

Reporting by Bangkok Newsroom; Editing by Alan Raybould

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
