Thai Air posts smaller net loss in Q2
August 14, 2012 / 10:11 AM / in 5 years

Thai Air posts smaller net loss in Q2

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BANGKOK, Aug 14 (Reuters) - Thai Airways International Pcl reported a quarterly net loss of 1.53 billion baht ($49 million) on Tuesday as aggressive promotions and fierce competition dragged down passenger yields, even though passenger numbers improved.

The April-June net loss from Thailand’s flag carrier was smaller than the 7.87 billion baht loss it made a year earlier and compares with a profit of 3.64 billion baht in the first quarter.

Seven analysts surveyed by Reuters forecast a net loss of 1.1 billion baht for second quarter, which is the low season for tourism in Thailand.

Thai Airways’ cabin factor, the percentage of seats sold, is expected to rise to about 75 percent in the April-June period, versus 66.4 percent a year earlier, analysts said.

They expect the airline to return to net profit in the third quarter when the tourist season starts, especially as fuel jet prices have dropped. ($1 = 31.4900 baht) (Reporting by Khettiya Jittapong; Editing by Martin Petty)

