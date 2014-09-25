FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Thai Bangchak says to invest at least 9 bln baht next year
Sections
Featured
How the opioid crisis is blowing a hole in finances of small towns
Opioids
How the opioid crisis is blowing a hole in finances of small towns
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
Reuters Backstory
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
Maria's next target: Puerto Rico and Virgin Islands
Hurricane Maria
Maria's next target: Puerto Rico and Virgin Islands
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Goods and Retail
September 25, 2014 / 9:12 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Thai Bangchak says to invest at least 9 bln baht next year

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BANGKOK, Sept 25 (Reuters) - Thai oil refiner Bangchak Petroleum pcl

* Says to invest at least 9 billion baht ($279 million) next year to expand business

* Says expects to buy one more petroleum field, worth up to $100 million, in ASEAN countries this year. It did not say in which country

* Says expects a stock loss in the third quarter due to lower global oil prices before returning to profit in the fourth quarter Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

$1=32.3 baht Reporting by Saranya Suksomkij; Writing by Orathai Sriring; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.