BRIEF-Thai Bangchak says to invest at least 9 bln baht next year

BANGKOK, Sept 25 (Reuters) - Thai oil refiner Bangchak Petroleum pcl

* Says to invest at least 9 billion baht ($279 million) next year to expand business

* Says expects to buy one more petroleum field, worth up to $100 million, in ASEAN countries this year. It did not say in which country

* Says expects a stock loss in the third quarter due to lower global oil prices before returning to profit in the fourth quarter